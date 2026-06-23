Top 10 Ghost Towns In Indiana

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Indiana’s Forgotten Places: The Most Fascinating Ghost Towns Across the Hoosier State

Indiana may be known for cornfields, motorsports, and basketball, but beneath the surface of this great Midwestern state lies a haunting and fascinating history that most people have never explored.

Scattered across its 92 counties are the remnants of towns that once buzzed with life — county seats, canal ports, coal mining camps, and gas boom boomtowns — that were here one decade and virtually gone the next.

Some were wiped out by floods. Others were bypassed by the railroad, which in the 19th century was essentially a death sentence for any community that missed out.

A few fell victim to exhausted natural resources, leaving behind nothing but crumbling foundations, overgrown cemeteries, and the kind of eerie silence that makes you stop and wonder what life was like when these places were alive.

Whether you’re a history buff, an urban explorer, or just someone who loves a good road trip with a story behind it, Indiana’s ghost towns deliver. Here’s a look at some of the most fascinating forgotten places across the Hoosier State.

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Hindostan — Martin County

Coordinates: 38.6213° N, -86.8505° W

Once a bustling county seat of 2,000 people in the 1820s, Hindostan was wiped out by a mysterious epidemic and completely abandoned by 1830. Today, only a cemetery and some foundations remain in the Hindostan Falls Public Fishing Area — and the mystery of what exactly killed the town has never fully been solved.