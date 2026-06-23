Listen Live
Close
Local

Gov. Braun Replaces Chairman of IURC

Indiana Governor Mike Braun has replaced the chairman of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).

Published on June 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A man speaking at a podium with the text "Make Indiana Salty Again" displayed on a banner behind him.
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Mike Braun has replaced the chairman of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).

Braun announced in a social media post Monday he appointed Commissioner Anthony Swinger to lead the agency. Former State Senator Andy Zay will stay on the commission.

“Affordability is my top priority,” Braun said in his social media post. “And I am confident Chairman Swinger will deliver on that priority for Hoosiers.”

Braun made the change after criticizing the IURC’s approval of AES Indiana’s $71 million rate increase.

Gov. Braun Replaces Chairman of IURC was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Beyoncé Catalogs JAŸ-Z’s Hair Journey In New Cécred Doc

11 Items
News  |  Matty Willz

11 Times Clive Davis Changed Hip-Hop & R&B History

27 Items
Athletes  |  tethomas

Who’s On Team USA? Full 2026 USA World Cup Roster

News  |  Weso

Tay Keith’s Loved Ones Break Silence With Statement After His Passing

Entertainment  |  Lo Sessions

This Country Classic Is Becoming the Anthem of the World Cup

2 Items
News  |  Martin Berrios

Roc Nation Announces NYC Pop-Ups For JÄY-Z ‘Reasonable Doubt’ 30th Anniversary

Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Overcome Deficit to Beat Phoenix 86-77

Music  |  Shamika Sanders

B2K To Face Off In Verzuz Against Pretty Ricky: Who Will Win?

10 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

10 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 FIFA World Cup Records of All-Time

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close