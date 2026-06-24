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WTLC Exclusive: Get Erykah Badu Tickets Before Everyone Else!

Check back here Thursday for the official presale link and exclusive WTLC presale code.

Published on June 24, 2026

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Promotional poster for a music event featuring the artist Erykah Badu x The Alchemist, presenting "ZZZZ" on 9/22/26 at Everwise Amphitheater in Indianapolis, IN.
Source: Erykah Badu Tickets / Erykah Badu Tickets

WTLC Exclusive: Get Erykah Badu Tickets Before Everyone Else!

The Queen of Neo Soul is coming to Indianapolis, and 106.7 WTLC has your exclusive access to tickets before they go on sale to the general public!

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets during the exclusive WTLC Presale before the public on-sale begins. Don’t miss your chance to secure the best seats in the house for an unforgettable night with Erykah Badu.

Check back here Thursday for the official presale link and exclusive WTLC presale code.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering her music for the first time, this is a concert you won’t want to miss.

Stay locked in to 106.7 WTLC and be sure to return Thursday to unlock your early access!

Presale Link: Coming Thursday
WTLC Presale Code: Coming Thursday

Good luck, and we’ll see you at the show!

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