HUE Affair NYC 2026 Made For A Black Haircare Oasis [RECAP]
Since 2016, Black women and melanated ladies everywhere who proudly embrace their naturally curly hair have gathered together in droves for the annual beauty expo known as HUE Affair.
Now in its milestone 10th year, the self-proclaimed HUE Crew has grown substantially in supporters and seems to only be getting bigger based on the impressive turnout we witnessed this past weekend in New York City.
RELATED: Good Hair, Bad Hair: 5 Films That Explore The Nuances Of Black Hair
Over 60 brands were highlighted with an emphasis on not just filling booths but actually giving people what they want. “We hunt for brands,” said chief curator Ylorie Taylor during a quick side chat from the day’s hustle and bustle. She went on to add, “We know what the girls want, so we put the best-of-the-best in the room from OGs to new brands. It’s about giving everyone who attends a reason to shop and support.”
For Taylor, the event is a group effort that has only sustained thus far thanks in part to all those involved. In her own words, “HUE Affair is a culmination of our community. It’s an ecosystem of brands, sponsors, partners, creatives, influencers and content creators; all of that together is why it really works. If we’re imbalanced in any piece of that, we just wouldn’t have the same energy and vibe.”
Options were aplenty for curly-haired consumers in every stage of hair care, but a few standouts definitely caught our eye as we made our way through the venue. Before checking out the brands we chose to highlight, take a look at a few recommendations straight from the top:
“Bask & Lather is known for their edge gel and scalp stimulator, The Doux is known for her wet sets and definition, Design Essentials is like a salon-at-home, African Pride is known for protective styles, KISS Colors & Care helps keep your edges, Eco Style is everybody’s gel, ORS is doing it big — I could probably name all of them! They all shine in different ways, but in this room I think they compliment each other.”
— Ylorie Taylor, HUE Affair
For those who couldn’t make it, we asked a handful of brands on display to recommend one item in their product line for someone attending HUE Affair for the first time. Don’t say we never looked out!
Keep scrolling to see the best of HUE Affair 2026, in addition to a prime selection of beauty and haircare products straight from the brand experts themselves:
TERRA-TORY
“We’d recommend the Omega Body Oil, either in Petrichor or our latest scent, Geranium.
We’re an all-natural skincare brand based out of Long Island. We make body butters, body oils and natural soaps. Everything is handmade by a woman of color.”
THAT URBAN EDGE
“One product we recommend is That Urban Edge Beard Butter. Although a lot of things here are focused on the ladies, we had to get the fellas right.”
KISS COLORS & CARE
“We recommend the Edge Fixer. It’s an OG, and we need to keep them edges laid!”
EN LOVE BEAUTY
“The number one product I recommend for everyone with curly hair is our Miracle X Leave-In Conditioning Spray with Biotin and Batana Oil. It is absolutely amazing for hair restoration and bond repair through our secret bond repair technology. You hair will be curlier and thicker with continued use after six weeks. Everybody needs that!”
VCURLS BY VERSUS SALON
“I’d recommend trying the Moisturizing Conditioner with mango seed butter, aloe vera and tamanu oil for ultimate curl hydration. It’s really going to set you up to style your hair perfectly.
BASK & LATHER
“I’d recommend trying out our Scalp Stimulator Hair Growth Oil. Your scalp is the foundation of healthy hair, and you really need to make sure that you’re nourishing it and taking full care. It has great natural ingredients, non-toxic and really promotes growth.”
CREAM OF NATURE
“I’d recommend the new Cream of Nature Argan Oil Scalp Relief Wipes. You’re able to cater to your scalp on-to-go, be it in-between styling or in-between washes. It gets rid of build-up, soothes the itch and helps with cleanliness. It’s a gym and vacation essential!”
AMBROISE
“The one product I recommend is the scent I just launched from my Nourishing Fragrance Collection called “Divine.” It has notes of Desert Lily, Cashmere Woods and Elegant Musk, and comes enriched with castor oil, Vitamin E, Golden Jojoba and Argan oil. It’s a great scent combo for the summertime.”
SALT.XO
“I would recommend our Sensitive Yoni Wash. It is so gentle and universal for the girls. If you are a person who has sensitive reactions to products, this is the one to make you smell good, taste good and feel even better.”
4 US HAIRSKIN
“The one product I’d recommend is our Flourish Foam. We launched it here at HUE Affair as a special release.”
HUE Affair NYC 2026 Made For A Black Haircare Oasis [RECAP] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com