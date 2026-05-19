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Brawl Breaks Out At Chipotle In Washington Navy Yard

Brawl Breaks Out At Chipotle In Washington Navy Yard District

A major brawl between masked teens broke out inside a Chipotle in D.C.'s Washington Navy Yard District over the weekend

Published on May 19, 2026

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A major brawl between two groups of masked young people inside a Washington Chipotle restaurant was caught on video and spread widely online. The fight inside Chipotle took place in Washington’s Navy Yard district, an area that has been observed by local authorities for large group gatherings known as “teen takeovers.”

Local outlet WJLA reports that the fight took place inside the Chipotle located in the Navy Yard district, a mix of commercial and retail properties, and near the Washington Nationals’ stadium.

Officers were near the scene and immediately deployed to handle the disturbance, but the group fled before the authorities arrived. According to one resident, the brawl was a long line of related disturbances in the area for months now.

“It’s not shocking anymore, since this has become routine on Saturdays and Friday nights, but it’s disappointing to know this is still happening,” the resident said to the outlet. “I actually come to this Chipotle at least three or four times a week, so thankfully I didn’t come here last night.”

When President Donald Trump rolled out his aggressive law enforcement strategy in deploying National Guard troops in select areas of the city, Navy Yard was among the places where they were used the most.

“Starting today, my office will aggressively prosecute parents under D.C.’s curfew law,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia said Friday. “It involves contributing to the delinquency of a minor. This statute makes it unlawful for an adult to enable, facilitate, or permit a minor to engage in delinquent acts.”

According to the outlet, police did make one arrest. The case is still being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Photo: Getty

Brawl Breaks Out At Chipotle In Washington Navy Yard District was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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