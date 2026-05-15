The Biggest Style Moments From Drake's 'ICEMAN' Era

Source: Drake/Instagram / Drake/Instagram Drake dropped ICEMAN today. If you have been paying even the slightest bit of attention to the rollout over the last several months, you already know that the music was almost secondary to the visual universe he constructed around it. Almost. Check out Drake’s biggest style moments from his latest ICEMAN era inside. While the internet is currently losing its mind over the fact that he dropped not one but three albums at midnight, the fashion and aesthetic moments that built this entire era deserve their own conversation. The ICEMAN rollout was a masterclass in using style, imagery and theatrics to build anticipation. Every look, every installation and every visual choice was deliberate in a way that most artists simply overlook. As Hypebeast documented throughout the campaign, the ICEMAN era established a cold, cinematic visual identity from the very first episode that never once broke character. The cover art itself set the tone immediately, featuring a bedazzled white glove reminiscent of Michael Jackson — arriving shortly after Drake surpassed MJ’s historic Billboard 200 milestone. That single image communicated everything you needed to know about where Drake’s head was in creating this era: icy, symbolic, and quite intentional in every reference he was making. Scroll down for Drake’s best and biggest style moments from his ICEMAN era.

Drake’s Biggest ICEMAN Style Moments Custom Chain A custom ICEMAN chain designed by Eric the Jeweler, a diamond-encrusted pendant with functioning icebox doors, acted as a physical embodiment of the project’s cold persona throughout the rollout. When your jewelry literally opens to reveal a frozen compartment, you have committed to the bit at the highest possible level.

ICEMAN Uniform Drake’s uniform appears to be Miu Min and custom Vava. While filming in his city of Toronto, the rapper was spotted in a high-fashion “uniform” that has defined the album’s entire aesthetic.

“Slap The City” Fur Is Iconic In the “Slap the City” music video from his latest project, Drake sports a custom fur coat adorned with patches from iconic Canadian brands. According to CBC, the patches are from Canadian Tire, Sleep Country, Manchu Wok, RBC and Molson Canadian. The video shows him on an ice rink, spotlighting his “Canada” down ICEMAN theme.

Denim Down In A Denim Fur Looks were served in Drake’s “Janice STFU” video. He was spotted with more layers to add to his ICEMAN persona. In the video, he has on a denim jacket with a custom fur wrapped around the back.

MJ-Styled Glove The Michael Jackson-style glove worn during the bot farm burning scene in Episode 4 was the single most-discussed fashion moment of the night, a theatrical prop that doubled as a historical reference and a direct statement about legacy, authenticity and the destruction of false narratives. The glove hinted at his 2023 achievement of tying Michael Jackson for the most number-one songs.

The ICY Cowboy Belt In his “National Treasures” music video, Drake wears items from his own clothing brand, NOCTA. His brand has collaborated with Nike, but that wasn’t the best part of the fit. He sported an all-black look with the iciest cowboy belt fans have ever seen. Looks like he also has on a classic Canada Goose fur puffer in another scene from the video.

Whispers In White Contrary to the “National Treasures” music video, Drake sports an all-white look in the “Whisper My Name” video. He has a crisp, icy, all-white trench coat with matching pants as he moves through a cemetery.

The Oversized Puffer at the Tower

While filming at Toronto’s iconic CN Tower, Drake was spotted wearing an extremely large puffer jacket. He doubled down on the “cold” and “frozen” aspect of the project. Taking “So Icy” to a whole new level with this one. Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Then he proceeded to freeze the tower. It appeared iced out in just moments.

Pinocchio Appearances Throughout the episodes Drake released, he seems to be accompanied by a Pinocchio-like character. Fans speculate that this symbolizes the “fake narratives” and “lies” in the industry. Likely alluding to the drama of the past year with his series of rap beefs — most notably against Kendrick Lamar.

3D Installations The Toronto installations were where the aesthetic really came alive in three dimensions. Drake embedded the album’s release date inside hundreds of huge blocks of ice that took over three days to assemble downtown, turning his entire home city into an extension of the album’s visual world. Fans showed up with hammers, pickaxes, and eventually flamethrowers, trying to crack the structure, which is the kind of audience participation moment that money genuinely cannot manufacture. One of the biggest moments arrived on April 20 when a 25-foot ice sculpture appeared downtown containing the hidden release date, with fans chipping away at the installation before police sealed off the area after portions were damaged and briefly set on fire. The X posts from @KingJared300 captured what fans on the ground were experiencing in real time: a city transformed into a living mood board for an album that had not even dropped yet. That kind of environmental storytelling through fashion, installation and public performance is what separates a rollout from a cultural event.