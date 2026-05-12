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Chef Jernard Cooks Perfect Pork Tenderloin On 'New Soul Kitchen'

Chef Jernard's Perfect Pork Tenderloin Brings All The Dinner Guests To The Yard On ‘New Soul Kitchen’

Chef Jernard turns a classic meal into a fancy dinner, with stuffed pork tenderloin with a apple bourbon glaze and sautéed butternut squash.

Published on May 12, 2026

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If you’ve got a dinner party or date on the horizon and you’ve got someone to impress, Chef Jernard Wells has the perfect recipe to get their thumbs up.

On the latest episode of New Soul Kitchen, Chef Jernard is putting his flavorful flair on a pork tenderloin. He describes the cut of meat as essentially a pork chop without the bone, yet it is still “meaty, juicy, and flavorful.”

He makes the recipe even more foolproof by butterflying it, and don’t worry, Chef Jernard offers up a step-by-step guide on how to thinly slice it open for the perfect cut.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘New Soul Kitchen’ — Chef Jernard Wells Turns Mac & Cheese Into A Full-On Fantasy With Crispy Pork Belly

Chef Jernard New Soul Kitchen BTS 605
Source: TV One / TV One

The next spin includes stuffing the meat with cream cheese and spinach. Even for those who are hesitant about cream cheese, Chef Jernard expertly insists that it’s actually one of the easiest to incorporate into recipes because it adds ultimate creaminess while still letting the flavors of the seasonings and herbs you choose shine through.

In this case, Chef Jernard opts for a Cajun-style seasoning and offers tips on properly melting the cheese.

After adding some spinach and cheese to the pork tenderloin, it’s only right to elevate the flavor profile with an apple-bourbon glaze and healthily balance the meal with a side of sautéed butternut squash.

Get the full recipe and impress your next house guest when you tune in to a brand new episode of New Soul Kitchen Wednesday night at 9p/8c.

RELATED CONTENT: Chef Jernard Wells’ Flavor Empire Fueled By Fast and Reliable Xfinity 10G Network

Chef Jernard's Perfect Pork Tenderloin Brings All The Dinner Guests To The Yard On ‘New Soul Kitchen’ was originally published on madamenoire.com

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