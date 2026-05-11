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Black Men Seek Mental Health Support in Baltimore

Baltimore therapists help break stigma around Black men's mental health

Published on May 11, 2026

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Source: Nigil Crawford @lordnc / SheaMoisture Men

Mental health advocates note an increase in Black men seeking therapy and discussing mental health issues openly, despite stigma and lack of representation in the field. Suicide is a significant concern for young Black males, with stigma, mistrust, and lack of representation hindering access to care. Therapist Dwayne Speaks emphasizes the importance of providing a safe space for men to talk and develop communication skills, highlighting the impact of unresolved trauma on mental and physical health. Programs like Black Men Heal aim to increase access to therapy and normalize mental health conversations, addressing the lack of representation of Black men in the profession. Therapy is seen as a tool to help individuals navigate challenges and develop coping strategies, with progress often linked to open discussions about emotions and experiences.

https://www.cbsnews.com/baltimore/news/stigma-black-men-mental-health-therapy-maryland

Black Men Seek Mental Health Support in Baltimore was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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