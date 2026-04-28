Athletes as Advocates: Brianna Pinto’s Soccer Foundation Is Leveling The Playing Field

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A leader on and off the field, Brianna Pinto is laser-focused on one goal—giving kids a chance to play soccer. The Chicago Stars midfielder first stepped onto the pitch at age three. Now, through the Pinto Futbol Foundation, she’s working to ensure that every kid has a path to the pitch—by unlocking access, opportunity, and empowerment through sports.

Pinto Futbol Foundation

The Durham-raised athlete and advocate founded the Pinto Futbol Foundation in 2021 to create opportunities for young people in her community and beyond. The North Carolina-based organization is leveling the playing field—making soccer accessible to underserved youth through free clinics, camps, events, and scholarship funding.

It’s about making the game available to all, engaging the community, and encouraging young athletes everywhere.

A Force on the Field

Pinto, who just signed with Chicago Stars FC in 2025, emerged from a remarkable college career at her alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

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During her time as a Tar Heel, the three-year starter earned numerous honors, including two-time NCAA First Team All-American, three-time First Team All-ACC, 2021 MAC Hermann Trophy finalist, and 2019 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year.

Drafted third overall in the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League Draft, Pinto began her professional career with NJ/NY Gotham FC. She was then traded to NC Courage, back in her home state, where she played four seasons and won two NWSL Challenge Cups.

A Seat at the Table

Off the field, Pinto is a powerful advocate for equity in her sport, on a mission to transform the soccer landscape.

At 18, she served as a U.S. Youth Representative at the 68th FIFA Congress, where she presented North America’s bid to host the World Cup. Addressing more than 1,000 FIFA delegates, Pinto helped bring the 2026 World Cup to the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Coming face to face with FIFA’s governing body, Pinto recognized a clear gap in representation across the sport. That experience became the catalyst for launching the Pinto Futbol Foundation and her work to advance equity in soccer.

In 2020, Pinto won a seat on the U.S. Soccer Federation Athletes’ Council—a group of 20 current and former athletes elected by their peers to advocate on their behalf across U.S. Soccer. Before 2020, Black athletes were not represented on the Athletes’ Council, with just one member born after 1990.

Already a respected voice in the game, Pinto continues to use her platform for good—creating an impact that will last well beyond her time on the pitch.

Athletes as Advocates: Brianna Pinto’s Soccer Foundation Is Leveling The Playing Field was originally published on cassiuslife.com