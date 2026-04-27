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IMPD: Man Shot and Killed at Gas Station on Indy's East Side

IMPD: Man Shot and Killed at Gas Station on Indy's East Side

“This is a senseless act of violence that occurred again in our city." said IMPD Night Watch Captain Richard Ray

Published on April 27, 2026

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IMPD: Man Shot and Killed at Gas Station on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they got a call about someone being shot just before 7 pm in the 3800 block of North Mitthoeffer Road not far from John Marshall High School.

The man was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a BP gas station. When police first arrived, he had serious injuries. He was pronounced dead just before 7:30 pm.

“This is a senseless act of violence that occurred again in our city. There is no reason for violence to occur at a business at a major intersection in our city. It’s a terrible thing. It not only affects the person and the family involved and the loved ones who are distraught, but it also affects the businesses and the community that have to live and work around this,” IMPD Night Watch Captain Richard Ray said during a media briefing.

IMPD officers do not believe that anyone fired any shots toward the gas station, but they do believe there was some kind of altercation that led to the shooting.

Police are encouraging those with information that may help them identify potential suspects to call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.

“The individual responsible for this will be caught by our police detectives and will be brought to justice and punished to the fullest extent of the law,” said Ray.

IMPD: Man Shot and Killed at Gas Station on Indy's East Side was originally published on wibc.com

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