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Trump Evacuated After Gunfire Reported at Correspondents’

President Trump Evacuated After Gunfire at Correspondents’ Dinner

Video from inside the ballroom captured several popping sounds and people being told to stay down

Published on April 25, 2026

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Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

WASHINGTON — Someone opened fire outside the ballroom Saturday night, and Secret Service evacuated President Trump, First Lady Melania, and several top lawmakers and White House officials from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Video from inside the ballroom captured several popping sounds and people being told to stay down.

NewsNation reported that President Trump, the first lady, and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt were seated onstage when the noises were heard and were removed within seconds. Some attendees took cover under tables.

The dinner is held at the Washington Hilton, the same location where President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

President Trump Evacuated After Gunfire at Correspondents’ Dinner was originally published on wibc.com

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