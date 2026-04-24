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Johnson County Child Exploitation Operations Go On...

Johnson County Child Exploitation Operations; 19 Arrested this Week

Published on April 24, 2026

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JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Nearly 20 men from Central Indiana were taken into custody over a three-day child solicitation sting in Johnson County this week.

All 19 men are facing preliminary charges following the multi-agency operation, including Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police, Bargersville Police, Greenfield Police, Westfield Police, Johnson County prosecutors.

Approximately 100 people were arrested in the first six operations conducted between 2019 and 2023, with totals continuing to grow as enforcement remains active.

These proactive investigations are part of a continuous initiative launched in 2019 to track down and arrest online child predators. By maintaining close ties with agencies like the Franklin Police Department, Johnson County has executed several child-solicitation stings designed to shield children and bring offenders to justice.

“This is a powerful example of what can be accomplished through strong partnerships,” Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said. “Our agencies are united in our mission to protect children and ensure Johnson County remains a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Throughout the week, the following men were arrested and charged:

  • Kevin Butrum
  • Michael Roney
  • Angel Pineda
  • Van Biak Lal
  • Michael Gallagher
  • Mohanad Al-Mashraeai
  • David Nungini Mfulani
  • Chukwuma Offor
  • Kaden Brown
  • Brock Darnell Clark
  • Dylan Lee Mullins
  • Brian Jovanny Diaz
  • Ivan Salinas Carlos
  • Lal Rawng Bawla
  • Sinay Regino Agustin
  • Donald Maxwell Mills
  • Axel Aguilar-Cuchillo
  • Christian Elijah Paul Cheek
Kevin Butrum
Source: Kevin Butrum / Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Roney
Source: Michael Roney / Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
Kaden Brown
Source: Kaden Brown / Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
Dylan Lee Mullins
Source: Dylan Lee Mullins / Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

While 18 of the men face child solicitation charges, 28-year-old Austin Buscher faces misdemeanor charges of patronizing a prostitute and possession of a controlled substance.

Johnson County Child Exploitation Operations; 19 Arrested this Week was originally published on wibc.com

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