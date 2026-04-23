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Tennessee Man Arrested in Indiana After Taking Child from Mother

Clarksville police arrested 23-year-old Skyler Clubb on Tuesday after he took a 4-year-old child to southern Indiana without the mother's permission.

Published on April 23, 2026

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CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A Tennessee man was arrested for kidnapping a four-year-old child and taking them to southern Indiana.

On Wednesday, the Clarksville Police Department in Indiana said they heard from the Hendersonville Police Department in Tennessee on Tuesday about a child who’d been taken from the mother without permission.

The father, identified as 23-year-old Skyler Clubb, refused to bring the child back, so a warrant was issued for his arrest. The child was found safe, and Clubb was arrested on a felony kidnapping charge.

The Jeffersonville and Sellersburg Police Departments assisted Clarksville police in locating the child and arresting Clubb.

“This is one of those cases where we have to act quickly,” Clarksville Police Chief Nate Walls said in a statement. “Our officers did an outstanding job locating this individual and getting him into custody while simultaneously keeping the child safe.”

Tennessee Man Arrested in Indiana After Taking Child from Mother was originally published on wibc.com

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