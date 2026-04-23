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Plainfield Police: Bank Robbery Suspect Killed in Shooting

Plainfield Police shot and killed a bank robbery suspect in Belleville Wednesday afternoon.

Published on April 23, 2026

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Source: WISH-TV

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Plainfield Police shot and killed a bank robbery suspect in Hendricks County Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were following up on a robbery investigation that happened at a Chase Bank in Plainfield on Tuesday.

“During the course of the investigation, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by the suspect,” the Plainfield Police Department said.

Police then used a mobilization device, called a grappler to stop the car.

“The device deploys from the front of a police vehicle and attaches a long strap to the back of a suspect vehicle,” Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said. “Then, the police vehicle can stop the suspect vehicle.”

“The suspect failed to comply and fled the scene on foot while armed. During the ensuring encounter, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was immediately provided medical aid and transported to a nearby hospital.”

Police say 54-year-old Dustin R. Horwoth from Clayton later died. No officers were hurt in the shooting, but those involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard in these cases.

Plainfield Police: Bank Robbery Suspect Killed in Shooting was originally published on wibc.com

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