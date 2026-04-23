Source: (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) / (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The Biggest Award Shows to Watch in 2026

Award season remains one of the most anticipated times in entertainment, bringing together the biggest names in music, film, television, and culture. From unforgettable performances to headline-making moments, 2026 is packed with major award shows worth tuning into.

Whether you are watching for your favorite artists, standout fashion, or cultural impact,

here is your guide to the biggest award shows of the year.