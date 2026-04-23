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Donald Glover and Rihanna: A Cinematic Collaboration

Donald Glover on Rihanna Meeting His Son Before Shooting ‘Guava Island’

Published on April 23, 2026

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Donald Glover on Rihanna Meeting His Son Before Shooting ‘Guava Island’

Donald Glover shared his experience working with Rihanna on the film Guava Island, praising her for her relaxed and malleable approach to the role. Glover revealed that his son met Rihanna before filming, and her presence left a lasting impression on him. The film follows Glover’s character, Deni Maroon, a musician aiming to host a music festival on a Caribbean island, with Rihanna playing his girlfriend, Kofi Novia. Rihanna’s partner, ASAP Rocky, also praised her, calling her “magic” and the “most charming and genuine person on Earth.” Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/cmplxtara-mahadevan/donald-glover-rihanna-meets-son

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