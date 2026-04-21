Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Senate Democratic Assistant Leader Andrea Hunley announced on Monday she will be running for Indianapolis mayor.

In mid-January, Hunley said she wouldn’t be running for reelection in the Senate. Right now, she’s serving Indianapolis in the Senate. Hunley announced an event set for May 8, called “Party for the People.” It’s a campaign launch event.

Former City-County Council President Vop Osili is also in the race for mayor. David Bride, a former Central Indiana AFL-CIO president and current Indianapolis DPW Stormwater Division administrator, has also joined the mayoral field.

Mayor Joe Hogsett has not yet said whether he plans to run for a fourth term.

The next Indianapolis mayoral election is set for November 2, 2027.

State Senator Andrea Hunley Announces Run for Indy Mayor was originally published on wibc.com