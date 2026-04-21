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Out-of-Town Firefighters Respond After Downtown Indy Shooting

IMPD says officers were called to the restaurant at 55 W. South St. around 3:09 a.m.

Published on April 21, 2026

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Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Three firefighters from Georgia who were visiting Indianapolis helped save a shooting victim early Sunday outside a downtown White Castle.

IMPD says officers were called to the restaurant at 55 W. South St. around 3:09 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

TJ Proulx was part of a visiting team from Cobb County, Georgia, near Atlanta, in Indianapolis for the Fire Department Instructors Conference at the Indiana Convention Center.

He says when they arrived, people were pointing them toward the victim in the parking lot and the scene was disorganized.

“One guy in the corner said there’s a person laying in the parking lot, so Baker and I went outside to assess,” Proulx said.

He says crews grabbed supplies quickly and went straight to work.

“We got some gloves and towels, went out there, and started a quick assessment and began treating the patient,” he said.

The focus, he says, was keeping the person stable until EMS could take over.

“It was an isolated incident. We were just trying to stop the bleeding and keep things stable until EMS could take over,” he said.

Proulx says things were tense at first, but the response quickly settled into teamwork.

“It was a little chaotic at the start, but once we locked in, we focused on the victim, kept people calm, and told them what to do,” Proulx said.

He was helped by Aaron Mabry and Gregory Baker, both with Cobb County Fire.

Out-of-Town Firefighters Respond After Downtown Indy Shooting was originally published on wibc.com

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