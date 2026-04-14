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Whoopi Goldberg's New Imprint WhoopInk Explained

Whoopi Goldberg launches WhoopInk, a Blackstone Publishing imprint

Published on April 14, 2026

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Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Los Angeles, America - 28 Feb 2016
Source: Variety / Getty

Whoopi Goldberg launches WhoopInk, a Blackstone Publishing imprint

Whoopi Goldberg, the Oscar-winning actor and co-host of “The View,” has launched the imprint WhoopInk in partnership with Blackstone Publishing to help bring fresh, diverse new talent to the marketplace. The imprint will focus on works spanning across genres, and Goldberg will be intimately involved in everything from cover design to promotion. With over a dozen books of her own published, Goldberg aims to support and promote emerging authors through this new venture. Source: https://www.thestar.com/entertainment/books/whoopi-goldberg-launches-whoopink-a-blackstone-publishing-imprint/article_55e445fa-9f30-50d6-828b-2f9afd7defc4.html

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