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Fenty Beauty Unveils AI Beauty Advisor Rose Amber

Fenty Beauty Launches AI Advisor Rose Amber for Personalized Beauty Help

Published on April 10, 2026

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Rihanna at Ulta LV
Source: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty / Fenty Beauty

The Fenty Beauty Rose Amber AI experience is changing how we connect with beauty, and honestly, it feels like having a glam bestie right in your phone.

Launched by Fenty Beauty, the new AI-powered advisor named Rose Amber lives on WhatsApp and delivers real-time beauty guidance with a personal touch. And yes, it is named after one of Rihanna’s favorite Gloss Bomb shades.

Now let’s talk about why this matters.

The Fenty Beauty Rose Amber AI tool allows users to get personalized product recommendations without filling out long forms or quizzes. Whether you are looking for the perfect foundation shade or a lip combo that hits just right, the experience is quick, interactive, and tailored to you.

It also goes deeper than just product picks.

Inside the chat, users can access tutorials, creator content, and real customer reviews, all in one place. That means you are not just buying a product, you are learning how to use it in real time.

And it does not stop at makeup.

The Fenty Beauty Rose Amber AI platform extends across the entire brand, including Fenty Skin and Fenty Hair, making it a full beauty ecosystem designed to support your routine from start to finish.

For anything beyond product advice, Fenty still offers traditional customer support options, including phone, email, and live chat through their website.

But let’s be clear. This move is bigger than convenience.

It reflects how beauty is evolving, blending technology with personalization to meet women exactly where they are. No pressure, no guesswork, just guidance.

And in true Fenty fashion, it is inclusive, innovative, and right on time.

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