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Award-Winning Actor Hugh Jackman to Speak at Ball State Commencement

Published on April 7, 2026

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Hugh Jackman at Ball State
Source: Ball State University

MUNCIE, Ind.–Ball State University announced on Monday that actor, producer, and philanthropist Hugh Jackman will speak at Ball State’s Class of 2026 spring commencement ceremony in May.

During that ceremony, Jackman will receive an honorary doctor of arts degree.

“Hugh is a talented and versatile artist and an enthusiastic advocate for the arts and humanities. For these reasons and many more, I am grateful that he accepted my invitation to be our Commencement speaker. I appreciate that Hugh continues to be gracious in sharing his time and talent with our University community, and I look forward to hearing his address to our Class of 2026,” said Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 17, 2025
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Jackman first visited Ball State last September, joining Sutton Foster, an instructor in the theatre department, during one of her teaching visits to campus. He also visited Ball State in November to host a screening of his latest film, Song Sung Blue, which premiered in theaters on December 25.

Ball State will confer approximately 2,800 doctoral, specialist, master’s, and baccalaureate degrees during the University-wide gathering.

The commencement is set for 10 am Saturday, May 2, in the Quad, followed by individual college celebrations throughout the day at Worthen Arena and Emens Auditorium.

Beginning in theatre and television, Jackman landed his breakthrough role as Wolverine, playing him across the X-Men film franchise and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from X-Men (2000) to Deadpool & Wolverine (2024). Prominent on both screen and stage, he has received various accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Grammy Award and two Tony Awards, along with nominations for an Academy Award and a British Academy Film Award. Jackman was appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia in 2019.

Celebrity Sightings In New York - March 17, 2026
Source: BG048/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Award-Winning Actor Hugh Jackman to Speak at Ball State Commencement was originally published on wibc.com

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