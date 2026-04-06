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Kanye West Breaks Records with SoFi Performances

Kanye West Puts On The Highest Grossing Show Ever By A Rapper: $18 Million In One Day

Published on April 6, 2026

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production still from 'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy'
Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix

Kanye West Puts On The Highest Grossing Show Ever By A Rapper: $18 Million In One Day

Kanye West has made history with his recent performances at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, reportedly grossing a record-breaking $33 million from just two shows. Despite losing a sponsorship deal with Pepsi for his UK performances, West’s success in the music industry seems unstoppable. The rapper-producer’s Friday show alone brought in approximately $18 million, setting a new benchmark for rapper performances. While official figures are yet to be confirmed, West’s comeback has certainly made a significant impact in the music world. Source: https://hiphop-n-more.com/2026/04/kanye-west-highest-grossing-show-ever-rapper-18-million-day/

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