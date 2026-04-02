Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Victor Glover has officially made history as the first Black astronaut to travel beyond low Earth orbit, piloting NASA’s Artemis II mission launched on April 1, 2026. This groundbreaking journey marks humanity’s first crewed trip to the Moon in over 50 years and is a milestone for representation in space exploration.

As pilot of the Orion spacecraft, Glover is leading a 10-day test flight to conduct a lunar flyby and evaluate deep-space life-support, navigation, and communication systems. He is joined by Commander Reid Wiseman, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. Together, the crew is expected to travel roughly 4,600 miles beyond the Moon’s far side, reaching the vicinity of the Moon on April 6, 2026.

Glover’s journey is built on an impressive career of service and achievement. In 2020, he became the first Black astronaut to complete a long-duration stay on the International Space Station, spending 168 days as a flight engineer for Expeditions 64 and 65. During that time, he performed four spacewalks totaling over 26 hours. Before NASA, Glover served as a Navy Captain and test pilot, logging over 3,000 flight hours in more than 40 aircraft and earning multiple master’s degrees.

This mission is not only a technical triumph but a cultural landmark. Victor Glover’s historic flight as the first Black astronaut to travel beyond low Earth orbit inspires future generations to pursue STEM and space careers. His journey reminds us that courage, skill, and dedication know no boundaries.

As Artemis II unfolds, the world watches history in motion, celebrating Victor Glover as the first Black astronaut to travel beyond low Earth orbit and honoring the new era of exploration he represents.

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