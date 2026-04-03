Ray J And Amber Rose ‘Bestie’ Blast Joseline Hernandez Over Her Hookup Allegations—’What’s Wrong With You?!’

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Ray J and Amber Rose aren’t letting Joseline Hernandez have the last word, especially after she stirred the pot with claims that they’re secretly smashing to fake bestie bits.

During a recent interview on her streaming platform, Why Are You Here TV, Joseline shared her unfiltered thoughts on a range of topics, including her former College Hill: Celebrity Edition castmates. Reflecting on season two of the 2023 series, she suggested that Ray J and Amber might have been more than just friendly.

“I definitely think they was f—ing,” she said confidently. She went on to describe Amber as “freaky and nasty,” claiming the two were a little too close for comfort and often stayed up together until 3 a.m.

“Doing what? What ya’ll doing!?” she pressed. “Why is it 3 in the morning and ya’ll still up?”

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She even floated the idea that Amber may have been getting cozy with the “One Wish” singer for financial reasons.

Ray J Clapped Back

Well… that didn’t sit quietly for long. Ray J caught wind of the comments and wasted no time clapping back, clearly over the narrative Joseline was spinning. The R&B legend accused Joseline of making her castmates on College Hill feel uncomfortable and “crazy.”

“You one of the dirtiest people I’ve ever been around,” he said. “Every other network you either talking about me or Amber […] What’s wrong with you?”

And he didn’t stop there. Ray J took things a step further, throwing some not-so-subtle shade about her alleged hygiene, claiming she was “always musty” on the set of the show. He added that he was disappointed and felt she’d been hurting her own brand for a while.

“But you keep going and think that nobody is going to respond! You bark up this tree, and you gon’ find something up top that you don’t want,” Ray added. “This ain’t no plum tree in the summertime.”

Amber Rose Entered The Chat, Too

Amber Rose stepped in shortly after with a few choice words for the Joseline’s Cabaret star.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Amber addressed the situation head-on, making it clear she’s had enough. She alleged that Joseline actually tried to hook up with her during their time on College Hill, a claim she previously shared on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast in 2025. According to Amber, when she turned Joseline down, things took a turn into bullying territory.

Amber also claimed that Joseline’s legal team sent her a cease-and-desist after she spoke about the situation publicly, and that the behavior continued. She further alleged Joseline made advances toward other cast members, including Parker McKenna Posey, and insisted production was aware of what was going on behind the scenes.

Per The Shade Room, Amber added that while the alleged moment didn’t make it to air, it happened before Joseline criticized her for how she speaks like “a white girl,” a comment Amber is still side-eyeing.

“That’s racist! Because I don’t speak ignorantly, I’m not Black enough for you?”

Amber didn’t stop there, also claiming the two had conversations about Donald Trump during filming, alleging that the “Live Your Best Life” artist said she loved him.

Joseline Hernandez Followed Up With This Surprising Response

Joseline, never one to stay silent for long, hopped on X with a response that was equal parts dismissive and promotional. She offered Amber Rose and Ray J a chance to talk it out on her streaming platform.

“Her and her girlfriend mad and they go online to talk about it for free,” she penned. “Lol. Hi Amber Rose Hi Ray J. Come seat down on our network @whyareyouheretv and get you a subscriber link and get your money up! Make sure you go hear what all the tea is really about Suscribe [sic] now baby. All the Tea that went down in #collegehill #rayj #amberrose.”

And just like that, the drama went from reality TV to real-time entertainment.

Yikes, this is a lot. Thoughts?

RELATED CONTENT: Never-Before-Seen Footage Of Amber Rose Attacking Joseline Hernandez On ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’ Has Surfaced

Ray J And Amber Rose ‘Bestie’ Blast Joseline Hernandez Over Her Hookup Allegations—’What’s Wrong With You?!’ was originally published on bossip.com