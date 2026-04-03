Listen Live
Close
Local

Body Found in Southern Indiana River ID'ed as Kentucky Veteran

Body Found in Southern Indiana River ID’ed as Kentucky Veteran

The Clark County Coroner's Office said the body found in the Ohio River in southern Indiana is of 54-year-old Jyronna Parker of Lexington, Kentucky.

Published on April 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Police have identified the body found in the Ohio River last month in Southern Indiana as a Kentucky veteran.

54-year-old Jyronna Parker of Lexington, Kentucky, was last seen in October 2025. The Clarksville Police Department said he was the person found on the river shoreline at Ashland Park in Clarksville on March 22.

Due to the state of the body, it was difficult for investigators to positively identify him. A dentist confirmed it to be Parker by looking at his teeth.

Parker, a veteran, was reported missing on Oct. 17, 2025. A Green Alert was issued for him by the Lexington Police Department on Oct. 20 and was then canceled on Nov. 21.

His family has been notified.

Jyronna Parker
Jyronna Parker (Source: Lexington Police Department)

Body Found in Southern Indiana River ID’ed as Kentucky Veteran was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Sports  |  tonyapendleton

Angel Reese Reveals The Dream HBCU She Wanted To Attend

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Arsenal Tech Titans Gain Benefits from Mental Resets

Pharrell - Astroworld Festival 2019
Entertainment  |  JC

South Beach’s Goodtime Hotel, Backed by Pharrell Williams, Hit With $150M Foreclosure Lawsuit

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

1:05
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Latto Reveals Pregnancy with ‘Big Mama’ Album Cover and New Video

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close