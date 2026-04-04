Source: EMINEM / RAG & BONE / EMINEM / RAG & BONE

Eminem branded Trump ‘kamikaze’ who would ’cause nuclear holocaust’ in 2017 rap

Eminem’s 2017 freestyle rap criticizing President Trump has resurfaced, with the rapper calling out Trump’s behavior and policies. In the rap, Eminem labeled Trump as a “kamikaze” who could lead to a nuclear holocaust and criticized his focus on NFL protests over other important issues. The rapper also challenged Trump’s tax cut proposal and continues to be vocal about his opposition to the president. Fellow musician Ted Nugent recently criticized Eminem and Jack White for their anti-Trump stance, calling them “total idiots” for their political viewpoints. Source: https://www.irishstar.com/culture/entertainment/eminem-trump-nuclear-attack-diss-36957914