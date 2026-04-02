Source: Trevor Twisdale / R1

The Sherri Shepherd wedding ring rule is sparking laughs and real conversation about marriage, boundaries, and how we show up in public.

During a lighthearted segment, Sherri Shepherd shared her take on married men who choose not to wear their wedding rings. And let’s just say, she had a solution ready.

According to Sherri, it is simple. If a married man is not wearing his ring, then he needs to wear a “badge” letting the world know he is taken.

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Now, while she delivered it with humor, the message underneath the Sherri Shepherd wedding ring rule hits on something deeper. Visibility matters.

She went on to say that if a man skips the ring, he should lead in conversation with “my wife and I” so there is no confusion about his relationship status. In her view, that immediate clarity sets the tone and removes any mixed signals.

And honestly, it sparked a bigger conversation.

Some people agree, saying a wedding ring is a clear and respectful symbol of commitment. Others feel that actions and behavior matter more than jewelry. Still, many appreciated the reminder that communication plays a key role in honoring your relationship.

The Sherri Shepherd wedding ring rule may have been delivered with a smile, but it highlights a real question. How do we show respect for our partners when they are not in the room?

At the end of the day, whether it is a ring, a word, or a boundary, the goal is the same. Be clear, be intentional, and represent your commitment with confidence.

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