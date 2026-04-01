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The Erica and Warryn Campbell marriage advice conversation is honest, refreshing, and rooted in real love, and friend, it is the kind of transparency we do not always see.

Erica Campbell and Warryn Campbell have been opening up about their 24 year marriage, sharing both the beauty and the challenges. Their message is clear. Lasting love requires intention, honesty, and work.

At the center of the Erica and Warryn Campbell marriage advice is one key foundation. Friendship comes first.

They believe that being true friends allows them to have the hard conversations. It creates space for honesty without the pressure of perfection. Instead of presenting a picture perfect relationship, they are choosing to show what it really takes to stay committed.

And that includes facing difficult seasons.

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Warryn has been candid about a past extramarital affair, and together they have spoken openly about the journey of healing. Through repentance, forgiveness, and accountability, they made the decision to rebuild their bond rather than walk away.

Communication also plays a major role.

The couple emphasizes regular “check ins” to stay aligned and connected. It is a simple practice, but one that keeps small issues from becoming bigger ones. It is about being proactive, not reactive.

The Erica and Warryn Campbell marriage advice also highlights the importance of vulnerability. Warryn has shared that men need a safe space to express emotions, reminding couples that support goes both ways.

At the end of the day, their story is not about perfection. It is about commitment.

Because real love is not just what you feel. It is the work you are willing to do to keep growing together.

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