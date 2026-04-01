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Morristown Woman Arrested After Making a Threat to a Student

A woman was arrested on Tuesday after investigators say she made a social media threat to a student of Morristown Junior-Senior High School.

Published on April 1, 2026

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Breanna Ramsey
Source: WISH-TV

MORRISTOWN, Ind. — According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was arrested on Tuesday after they say she made a social media threat to a student of Morristown Junior-Senior High School.

Deputies were notified about the threat, which was made through a social media app, but the specific app wasn’t disclosed. They ensured a safe dismissal of all Morristown schools.

18-year-old Breanna Ramsey was identified as the suspect, and she was taken to the Shelby County Jail.

Morristown Woman Arrested After Making a Threat to a Student was originally published on wibc.com

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