Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

New Netflix Doc Details Lamar Odom’s Dark Addiction

Published on March 31, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2012
Source: GVK/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

New Netflix Doc Details Lamar Odom’s Dark Addiction

Netflix’s documentary “Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom” delves into the former NBA star’s struggles with drug addiction, infidelity, and his marriage to Khloé Kardashian. The film reveals Odom’s substance abuse issues, which led to multiple health crises, including heart attacks and strokes. Kardashian opens up about Odom’s drug use becoming more frequent during their marriage and the challenges she faced trying to protect him. The documentary also explores Odom’s infidelity and the tumultuous events that ultimately led to their divorce. Despite their rocky past, Odom and Kardashian have since reunited to address their relationship on various platforms. Source: https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/khloe-kardashians-biggest-lamar-odom-addiction-revelations/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Sky soul
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue

News  |  paige.boyd

Pinky Cole Wins Legal Battle Over Wrongful Home Seizure

Sky Soul
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Sky Soul Festival

4 Items
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Juvenile Releases Highly Anticipated Album 'Boiling Point'

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close