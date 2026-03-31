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New Netflix Doc Details Lamar Odom’s Dark Addiction

Netflix’s documentary “Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom” delves into the former NBA star’s struggles with drug addiction, infidelity, and his marriage to Khloé Kardashian. The film reveals Odom’s substance abuse issues, which led to multiple health crises, including heart attacks and strokes. Kardashian opens up about Odom’s drug use becoming more frequent during their marriage and the challenges she faced trying to protect him. The documentary also explores Odom’s infidelity and the tumultuous events that ultimately led to their divorce. Despite their rocky past, Odom and Kardashian have since reunited to address their relationship on various platforms. Source: https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/khloe-kardashians-biggest-lamar-odom-addiction-revelations/