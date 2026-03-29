Source: Courtesy / Lionsgate

Michael Jackson Biopic Tracking Just Jumped $30 Million — Here’s Why

Early tracking projected Michael to open between $52 million and $65 million, but updated forecasts now suggest a domestic debut of $80-90 million. Pre-sale velocity since tickets went live on March 11 has driven this significant increase in expectations. The pre-sales for Michael are described as “absolutely killing it,” indicating strong demand and potential for a record-breaking opening weekend. The film’s $155 million budget and planned two-part saga structure present both opportunities and risks for Lionsgate, depending on the reception of the first installment. The surge in pre-sales for Michael suggests that the film may exceed expectations and set a new standard for music biopics theatrically. Source: https://www.filmofilia.com/michael-box-office-presales-tracking-218961