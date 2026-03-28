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Megan T Stallion and Cardi B: Collaboration News

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms a NEW Cardi B Collaboration Is Coming: “It’s DEFINITELY Going to Happen”

Published on March 28, 2026

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Source: @KellonDeryck/ASCAP

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms a NEW Cardi B Collaboration Is Coming: “It’s DEFINITELY Going to Happen”

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B may be working on a joint album or EP, as hinted by recent announcements. Stallion, who recently made her Broadway debut, is also focused on new music and teased a potential collaboration with Cardi B. The two rappers recently performed together on the ‘Little Miss Drama Tour’ and are rumored to be working on a new song. This collaboration could be part of Meg’s upcoming project ‘Act III,’ the follow-up to her previous albums. Fans of both artists are eagerly anticipating this potential collaboration. Source: https://thatgrapejuice.net/2026/03/megan-thee-stallion-confirms-new-cardi-b-collaboration-is-coming-its-definitely-going-to-happen

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