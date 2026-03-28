Source: Netflix / Netflix

Netflix Raising U.S. Prices For Second Time In Less Than Two Years

Netflix is raising its prices for U.S. subscribers once again. The standard plan with ads will increase by one dollar to $8.99 a month, while the standard plan without ads will go up by two dollars to $19.99 a month. The premium subscription, offering four simultaneous streams and HD visuals, will also see a two-dollar increase to $26.99 per month. Other streaming services like HBO Max and Disney+ have also recently raised their prices, with Disney+ with ads going up to $11.99 per month and the ad-free tier costing $18.99 per month. Despite subscriber dissatisfaction, Wall Street views the price hike as positive news for investors.

Source: The Verge