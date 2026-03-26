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Top 15 NBA Prospects Leading Up To The 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory, with a deep pool of talent that has scouts and fans talking.

From electrifying guards to dominant big men, this year’s class is packed with players who have the potential to become franchise cornerstones.

As the college basketball season heats up and international prospects continue to make waves, the race to secure a top draft pick is more competitive than ever.

With teams eyeing their future stars, the stakes are high, and the anticipation is palpable.

Take a look below at Top 15 NBA Prospects Leading Up To The 2026 NBA Draft.

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Darryn Peterson (Kansas, PG/SG)

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

A 6’6″ guard with elite shot-creation skills, Peterson is a dynamic scorer with All-NBA potential.

Despite an injury-plagued season, his poise, athleticism, and shot-making ability make him a standout.

Averaging 20.5 points per game, he thrives in clutch moments and has a strong case for the No. 1 pick.