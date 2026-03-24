Summer 2026 Concerts & Festivals You Need to See

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Summer 2026 brings a full calendar of concerts and festivals, with major artists touring globally and festivals anchoring the live music experience across the world. Check out a roundup of the most anticipated concerts and festivals of the summer inside.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this year includes large-scale tours from pop, hip-hop, and R&B acts. People highlights a festival circuit that continues to center culture, community, and multi-genre lineups. From arena shows to outdoor stages, the season offers a range of options for fans looking to engage with live music in different ways.

Hip-hop and R&B remain central to this year’s most anticipated events. Artists are combining high-production performances with catalog-driven sets that reflect both new releases and the classics we love. Touring continues to be a major revenue driver for artists. In 2026, many are extending runs across multiple continents. At the same time, festivals are providing opportunities for fans to see a mix of legacy acts, trending performers, and emerging voices in one setting.

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Several artists with strong cultural influence are maintaining a consistent presence on the road. Their performances reflect the continued demand for live experiences that feel immersive and communal. Meanwhile, festivals are expanding their lineups to include a broader range of sounds, from rap and R&B to electronic and alternative, while still prioritizing artists that resonate with core audiences.

Large cities like New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami continue to serve as major hubs for both tour stops and festivals, but regional events are also drawing significant crowds. This expansion reflects the growing accessibility of live music experiences across different markets. Fans are traveling for destination festivals, while also showing up locally for arena and amphitheater shows.

As the season moves toward Labor Day, the schedule remains active with overlapping tours and back-to-back festival weekends. Whether attending a single headlining show or planning an entire weekend around a festival, fans have multiple entry points into this year’s live music landscape.

Check out a roundup of Summer 2026 concerts and festivals below.

Tours To See

Cardi B – Little Miss Drama Tour (North America)

The Weeknd – After Hours Til Dawn Tour (International)

Doja Cat – Tour Ma Vie World Tour

Bruno Mars – The Romantic Tour

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving Live Tour

Jaÿ-Z — at Yankee Stadium

B2K- The Boys For Life Tour

TLC, Salt N’ Pepa, En Vogue – The it’s Iconic Tour

Festivals To Attend

Roots Picnic (Philadelphia, May) featuring Jaÿ-Z, The Roots, and Erykah Badu

Jazz in the Gardens (Miami, March) featuring Jhené Aiko, Ludacris, GloRilla

Rolling Loud (Orlando, May) featuring Playboi Carti, Sexyy Red

Forever Mine Festival (Chicago, May) featuring Keyshia Cole, Kelly Rowland, Monica

Governors Ball (New York, June) featuring A$AP Rocky and Kali Uchis

Bonnaroo (Tennessee, June) featuring Mariah the Scientist and Clipse

Outside Lands (San Francisco, August) featuring Kehlani and Tinashe

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Summer 2026 Concerts & Festivals You Need to See was originally published on hellobeautiful.com