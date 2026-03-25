Why Dionne Warwick Hand Picked Teyana Taylor to Play Her in Biopic

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Why Dionne Warwick Hand Picked Teyana Taylor to Play Her in the Dionne Warwick Biopic

Dionne Warwick is excited about Teyana Taylor portraying her in an upcoming biopic. Warwick recently discussed her new album, “DWuets,” which will be her last, featuring tracks written by Diane Warren and duets with Cynthia Erivo and Kehlani. Warwick praised Taylor’s talent and personality, expressing support for her portrayal in the film. Taylor, who has been attached to the project for years, aims to do justice to Warwick’s legacy and career in the biopic. Source: https://www.today.com/popculture/news/dionne-warwick-teyana-taylor-casting-biopic-rcna264784