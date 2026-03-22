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Marlon Wayans and Keke Palmer Team Up for Comedy

Marlon Wayans and Keke Palmer Join Forces For Romantic Buddy Comedy

Published on March 22, 2026

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Marlon Wayans and Keke Palmer Join Forces For Romantic Buddy Comedy

Marlon Wayans and Keke Palmer are set to star in the action-comedy film “Ride or Die,” which follows two detectives with clashing styles trying to stop a deadly opioid crisis in Chicago. Wayans is also writing the screenplay and producing the film through his company Ugly Baby, while Palmer and her mother are in talks to executive produce. The project promises a blend of comedy and action, with the duo bringing their comedic timing and chemistry to the screen. “Ride or Die” aims to showcase Black-led genre films that are both funny and commercially appealing. Source: https://www.bet.com/article/aynlde/ride-or-die-marlon-wayans-and-keke-palmer-join-forces-for-romantic-buddy-comedy

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