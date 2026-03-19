Jordan Sparks Addresses American Idol Prize Controversy
Jordin Sparks reveals her American Idol winnings after Kelly Clarkson shares snub
Jordin Sparks reveals her American Idol winnings after Kelly Clarkson shares snub
Jordin Sparks revealed that she did receive a Ford Mustang convertible as her prize for winning the sixth season of American Idol, in response to Kelly Clarkson’s recent claim that she never received her promised car and $1 million cash prize. Clarkson shared her experience on her talk show, explaining that she was promised $1 million worth of investment instead of cash and a car, which she never received. Clarkson also mentioned that season two runner-up Clay Aiken and his mom were given cars, leading to frustration on her part. ABC did not respond to requests for comment on the matter. Source: https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/jordin-sparks-american-idol-prize-b2940418.html