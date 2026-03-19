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Jordan Sparks Addresses American Idol Prize Controversy

Jordin Sparks reveals her American Idol winnings after Kelly Clarkson shares snub

Published on March 19, 2026

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2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Jordin Sparks reveals her American Idol winnings after Kelly Clarkson shares snub

Jordin Sparks revealed that she did receive a Ford Mustang convertible as her prize for winning the sixth season of American Idol, in response to Kelly Clarkson’s recent claim that she never received her promised car and $1 million cash prize. Clarkson shared her experience on her talk show, explaining that she was promised $1 million worth of investment instead of cash and a car, which she never received. Clarkson also mentioned that season two runner-up Clay Aiken and his mom were given cars, leading to frustration on her part. ABC did not respond to requests for comment on the matter. Source: https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/jordin-sparks-american-idol-prize-b2940418.html

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