Source: Nick Riley Bentham / CR Fashion Book

SZA questions whether motherhood belongs in her future

SZA, the R&B artist, reflects on the decision of whether to become a mother in a recent interview, drawing on her family history and the uncertainties of the world. Her contemplation mirrors a broader trend among Black millennial women who are rethinking motherhood. The conversation around motherhood is now more nuanced, considering generational legacies and the choice to break cycles of trauma. SZA’s openness resonates with many women facing the complexities of parenthood in today’s world, where personal, cultural, and societal factors weigh heavily on the decision. The decision to become a mother is now seen as a deliberate and personal choice, reflecting a deeper understanding of intergenerational dynamics and the desire to shape a different future. Source: https://rollingout.com/2026/03/15/sza-questions-motherhood-belongs-in-her