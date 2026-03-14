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Quincy Jones Legacy Strengthened by Recent Sale

Quincy Jones estate sells rights to his songs and blockbuster Michael Jackson album collaborations

Published on March 14, 2026

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Quincy Jones estate sells rights to his songs and blockbuster Michael Jackson album collaborations

The estate of the late Quincy Jones has sold a significant portion of his catalogue to HarbourView Equity Partners. The deal includes music and non-music assets, with HarbourView now receiving royalties for Jones’s compositions and his producer royalties from Michael Jackson albums. The investment firm did not disclose the amount paid for the catalogue, which includes Jones’s work on iconic albums like Off The Wall, Thriller, and Bad. Jones’s family expressed their support for the sale, highlighting his innovative and influential legacy in music and beyond. Source: https://www.lankanewsroom.com/2026/03/news-room-quincy-jones-estate-sells-rights-to-his-songs-and-blockbuster-michael-jackson-album-collaborations

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