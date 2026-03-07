Colts Trade Veteran Linebacker Zaire Franklin

Franklin's declining play and rising salary led Colts to move on from veteran LB

Colts need to get under salary cap, trade helps them re-sign players like Daniel Jones

New defensive coordinator's system and Franklin's outspoken nature also factors in trade

INDIANAPOLIS – The expectation was the Colts would have to part ways with some pillar players this offseason.

And the first action in that occurred on Saturday, with the Colts trading veteran linebacker Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers for defensive tackle Colby Wooden. The trade was reported by NFL Network.

During the recent NFL Combine, Chris Ballard made it pretty clear things were very much up in the air on Franklin returning to the Colts for a 9th year.

“We’ll see,” Ballard said when asked specifically if Franklin would be with the Colts this coming fall. “I love Zaire. He’s very honest, and he’s very strong-willed. (Shaquille Leonard) was very similar. And usually, good players are like that.”

Part of this trade plays into the Colts need to get under the salary cap before the league year officially starts on Wednesday.

Wooden has a $1.3 million cap hit for 2026, as he finishes out his rookie contract, whereas Franklin carried cap hits of $8.2 million in 2026 and $10.2 million in 2027. Getting more cap compliant was a must for the Colts, as they try to re-sign Daniel Jones, Alec Pierce and make a splash on the outside market in the defensive front.

Under a new defensive coordinator last season, Franklin missed ample off-season work due to an ankle issue. The 2025 season then saw Franklin take a step back in virtually every notable defensive statistic. Franklin, who once led the NFL in tackles, also recorded a low number of splash plays.

With this Franklin trade, we know the Colts will have one new starter at linebacker in 2026.

Will they have two?

Veteran Germaine Pratt, 29, is a free agent. Pratt was a nice mid-season find by the Colts last October. His ample history with Anarumo was definitely a reason the two reunited.

Not re-signing Pratt would lead to a complete turnover at the linebacker position, without a lot of obvious in-house choices waiting.

Jaylon Carlies was a 5th round pick in 2024 and showed some rookie promise.

But Carlies’ second season was marred by some injuries.

Franklin, a 7th round pick in 2018, was, unquestionably, one of the best draft picks of the 9-year Ballard era.

Throughout the draft, Ballard has chosen extraordinarily well at linebacker. And it sounds as if the 2026 draft class at linebacker has some quality depth.

With nice draft depth at linebacker, certainly expect a Day 2 or early Day 3 pick there, as the Colts will have a new signal caller for their defense for the first time since 2021.

Several factors are contributing to the Colts moving on from Franklin.

His drop in play, coupled with a rise in age/money, along with the arrival of a new defensive system all adds up to him being a victim of the Colts needing to create some cap space.

Back at the Combine, Ballard was asked what he thought of Franklin’s outspoken nature in the podcast world.

“Needless to say, Zaire and I have had some discussions about the podcast,” the GM said. “Here’s what I do like, I love that he’s passionate about what could be next in life. Like every one of our players, I want that for them. But also, sometimes we’ve got to learn to temper some of the words that come out of our mouths.”

Now, the Colts won’t have to worry about the words or actions of Franklin as they search for a new defensive signal caller.

In acquiring the 6-4, 273-pound, Wooden started 16 games last season for the Packers, playing 52 percent of the defensive snaps. (4th most of any Green Bay defensive lineman).

With the Colts, expect the 25-year-old Wooden to be a rotational player, with more of a presence in the interior as a run defender, versus off the edge. He has 0.5 career sacks in three years, so don’t look for pass rush help form this move.

Reminder, the NFL’s legal tampering period will begin Monday at Noon, before free agency officially starts Wednesday at 4:00.

