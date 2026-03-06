Listen Live
Teyana Taylor Eager for Battle Sequel Opportunity

Teyana Taylor Says She's 'Begging' for 'One Battle After Another' Sequel

Published on March 5, 2026

Actress and singer Teyana Taylor is eager to star in a sequel to the acclaimed film “One Battle After Another,” in which she played the character Perfida. Taylor, who recently won a Golden Globe and received an Academy Award nomination, expressed her desire to reprise her role in a potential sequel directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. She described her acting journey as a marathon and emphasized the importance of fully understanding her character and the film’s overall goal. “One Battle After Another” has received 13 nominations at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/jaelaniturnerwilliams/teyana-taylor-begging-battle-sequel

