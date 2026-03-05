Kirk Franklin Imagines Gospel Avengers Big Game Show

The idea of a Gospel Avengers Big Game halftime show is gaining momentum after gospel legend Kirk Franklin shared his thoughts about potentially performing on football’s biggest stage.

Franklin, a 20-time Grammy winner and one of gospel music’s most influential voices, recently addressed fans who have been calling for him to headline the Big Game halftime show. While the acclaimed artist said the opportunity would be an honor, he admitted he would feel more comfortable sharing the spotlight.

Instead of performing solo, Franklin floated the idea of a collaborative Gospel Avengers Big Game halftime show, bringing together some of gospel music’s most dynamic artists for a powerful, high-energy moment.

The concept quickly gained support online. Fellow gospel powerhouse Tye Tribbett and media personality Scott Evans both voiced excitement about the idea, noting that a collective performance could showcase the depth, energy, and cultural impact of gospel music on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Speculation about Franklin’s potential involvement grew after global superstar Bad Bunny recently delivered a record-setting performance that drew massive international viewership. The moment sparked conversations about what genres and artists might be next in line for the halftime spotlight.

The Big Game halftime show is currently overseen by Jay-Z and Roc Nation, who have expanded the musical range of performers since taking creative control. Recent acts under their leadership have included Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, The Weeknd, Dr. Dre, Rihanna, Usher, and Kendrick Lamar.

While nothing has been confirmed, fans are already imagining the possibilities. A Gospel Avengers Big Game halftime show could bring together the passion, praise, and powerhouse vocals that define the genre—creating a moment that celebrates faith, culture, and music on a global stage.

