Jay-Z Drops Old Jaz-O Collab On Streaming Amid 30th Anniversary Celebrations

Jay-Z is celebrating his 30-year career in hip-hop with the re-release of his Jaz-O and Amil collaboration “N***a What, N***a Who (Originator 99)” on streaming platforms. He has also dropped a special vinyl edition of the Vol.2… Hard Knock Life single on his 30th anniversary website, featuring a variety of tracks. While there are questions surrounding the social media announcement and website update, fans can enjoy revisiting these classic singles. Despite rumors of a new album, Jay-Z’s focus seems to be on celebrating his milestone anniversary, with potential surprises in store for fans. Source: https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/980519-jay-z-jaz-o-collab-streaming-30th-anniversary