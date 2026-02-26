Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Dane Brugler Talks NFL Draft, Local Prospects, And Colts’ Potential Targets

NFL Draft expert Dane Brugler recently joined 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan to share his insights on the upcoming draft, local prospects, and the Colts’ potential targets.

Known for his comprehensive draft guide, “The Beast,” Brugler is one of the most respected voices in the scouting world, and his appearance did not disappoint.

Brugler kicked off the conversation by discussing his Ohio roots and his passion for football, which began in Northeast Ohio, near Canton, the birthplace of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He shared how his love for the game evolved into a career of analyzing prospects and preparing for the draft.

The discussion quickly turned to local talent, with Brugler highlighting players like Omar Cooper Jr., a standout receiver with impressive toughness and yards-after-catch ability, and D’Angelo Ponds, a cornerback whose intelligence and speed make him a potential outlier despite his smaller size.

Brugler also praised Dylan Thieneman, a versatile safety from Purdue, for his ability to play multiple roles on defense.

For Colts fans, Brugler provided hope by emphasizing the depth of this year’s edge rusher class, a position of need for Indianapolis.

He noted that even without a first-round pick, the Colts could find impactful players in the second round.

Brugler also touched on national prospects, including Caleb Downs and Jeremiah Love, praising their versatility and game-changing abilities.

He emphasized the importance of drafting “good football players” over positional value, a philosophy that resonates with many fans.

As always, Brugler’s insights were sharp, detailed, and engaging, making his appearance a must-listen for anyone following the NFL Draft.

