Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

Indiana’s Wealth Elite: From Medical Innovation to Real Estate Powerhouses. In a state better known for its manufacturing roots and Hoosier hospitality, a select group of billionaires and multi‑millionaires stand out for the scale of their fortunes.

1.& 2. Gayle Cook and Carl Cook – The Cook Group – $10 billion net worth

Gayle and Carl Cook run one of the largest privately held medical device companies in the world, headquartered in Bloomington. While many billionaires build flashy tech startups, Cook’s wealth comes from something far less glamorous but incredibly important: the tiny, highly specialized medical devices that doctors use every day to save lives. Known for keeping a relatively low public profile, he has focused on long term growth, innovation, and keeping the company private. The Cooks carry quiet the billionaire energy with a lab coat twist.