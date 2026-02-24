Source: Handout / Epic Records

Busta Rhymes Shuts Down Disrespectful Heckler with Savage Response

Busta Rhymes shut down a disrespectful heckler outside Madison Square Garden with a quick-witted response after the Knicks’ loss to the Pistons. The rapper showcased his sharp tongue and New York attitude when confronted by the heckler, who insulted his appearance by saying his head “big as s###.” Busta responded by telling the heckler “He smelled like a bag of other people’s s###.” The exchange quickly went viral, earning praise from onlookers. The incident occurred as Busta Rhymes gears up for the release of his upcoming collaboration project, Dillagence 2, featuring production from the late J Dilla. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/busta-rhymes-shuts-down-disrespectful-heckler-with-savage-responsef/