Jay-Z Debuts “Dead Presidents” Website for 30th Anniversary

Published on February 23, 2026

Jay Z at TIDAL launch
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jay-Z is marking the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, with the launch of a new website dedicated to the original version of “Dead Presidents.” The site allows fans to stream or purchase the single, hinting at possible deluxe re-releases or unreleased material in the future. This move comes ahead of the album’s anniversary on June 25 and has sparked speculation about a larger rollout. By highlighting the early version of “Dead Presidents,” Jay-Z is offering a glimpse into the origins of his career and setting the stage for potential archival releases. The website’s launch has generated excitement among hip hop enthusiasts and showcases Jay-Z’s meticulous approach to celebrating his legacy. Source: https://balleralert.com/profiles/blogs/jayz-dead-presidents-30th-anniversary/

