SZA Releases New Song “Save the Day”

SZA has released a new song, “Save the Day,” for Disney and Pixar’s upcoming film, Hoppers. The track will play during the end credits of the movie, adding a melancholic atmosphere to the film’s conclusion. The song was created after the director, Daniel Chong, used SZA’s music as placeholders and reached out to her to create a custom track. Hoppers, starring Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Hamm, follows a young woman who has her mind transferred to a robotic beaver to save animal habitats. Source: https://consequence.net/2026/02/sza-new-song-save-the-day/