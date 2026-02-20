DOJ Allegedly Removed Portion Of Epstein Files Connected To Trump

While the Epstein Files have seemingly fallen from the top of the ongoing news cycle, the documents are still garnering interest from a curious public. An investigative reporter examined the Epstein Files and uncovered that interviews with an alleged victim who accused President Donald Trump of assault appeared to be scrubbed from the massive trove of documents.

Roger Sollenberger has combed through the Epstein Files and recently uncovered an FBI interview with a woman who accused President Trump of sexually assaulting her when she was barely a teenager. The unidentified woman claims that Trump forced her to perform a sexual act and struck her in the head when she allegedly bit him during said act.

Sollenberger, in a new Substack post, says that it appears that the DOJ has scrubbed a series of four interviews with the woman naming Trump as the person who assaulted her. Further, the FBI found her claims credible enough to grant a formal interview in 2019.

In his latest post, Sollenberger harkened back to a report he posted over the weekend regarding the aforementioned woman who accused Trump, adding that the incidents took place when she was between the ages of 13 and 15. He added in his reporting that the woman sued the estate of Jeffrey Epstein and received a settlement in connection with sexual assault claims.

However, I have now found DOJ records showing that the FBI did not just interview this woman once. The FBI interviewed this woman — who claimed that Trump forced her to give him oral sex when she was in her early teens, then punched her in the head after she bit his penis and kicked her out — at least four times.

But the DOJ’s file associated with those records — a document cataloguing information that the government provided counsel for convicted Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell during her trial — has apparently been removed.

This revelation adds to the mounting pile of evidence undermining statements from Attorney General Pam Bondi and other senior administration officials assuring the public that the Epstein file release has been transparent, complete, and bereft of any evidence implicating Trump in wrongdoing.

It doesn’t appear that Attorney General Pam Bondi or the DOJ has explained the disappearance of the interviews with the woman, and contradicts Bondi’s assertion that the investigation and revelation of the details of the Epstein Files were wholly transparent.

If you have the time, read Roger Solleberger’s full breakdown of allegedly removed portions of the files in full here.

